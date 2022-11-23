Thanksgiving back to normal?

resize

By Benjamin Houghton
November 23, 2022

Family enjoying dinner together. Photo by Drazen Zigic from Freepik.
Family enjoying dinner together. Photo by Drazen Zigic from Freepik.

For the last two years, our holidays have been disrupted by COVID-19. However, it seems like we’re now getting back to some normalcy. 

According to a graph on Worldometer, there were a total of 627,689 COVID-19 cases on Thanksgiving in 2020 throughout the world, and a week later there were 697,723 cases. In 2021, there were 648,338 cases on Nov. 25. Just a week later, there were 731,948 cases. Compared to the number of people in the U.S., it may not seem like a huge difference, but it shows a significant increase after a major holiday such as Thanksgiving. 

Family having Thanksgiving dinner together. Photo by Drazen Zigic from Freepik.

Though people are still dying and being hospitalized from COVID-19, it has gone from being considered a potential death sentence to an inconvenience. With a break from the harsh pandemic era, families are now looking to continue their yearly holiday traditions.

COVID-19 can still be dangerous for older people and those with chronic diseases. Therefore, be smart and respectful of others this Thanksgiving break; wear a mask or social distance if needed. The CDC also advises people to be up-to-date with vaccinations and boosters. There are many locations to get vaccinated and stay on top of the game.

No more staying alone for the holidays

Happy Thanksgiving! Photo Photo by Anna Tukhfatullina from Pexels.

For most students, the holidays give them time to join their families and friends. Not being able to travel during the pandemic and not spending time with loved ones affected students since few ever want to be alone in a dorm room for the holidays. Those who had to go through that experience wish to never have to do it again.

Shane Chavez-Zottnick, senior finance major from Albuquerque, New Mexico, said, “I had two families that really stepped up for me. They always welcomed me into their home and were there for me if I needed anything.” Chavez-Zottnick explained that the families of his friends took him under their wings and provided him with the feeling of a family away from home. He gained a lot of these family friends from sports teams and clubs he joined at Cabrini.

Chavez-Zottnick, who hasn’t been able to travel home for Thanksgiving the last two years, is able to arrange dinner with relatives in Cleveland, Ohio this year for the first post-quarantine Thanksgiving. 

How to avoid COVID-19

Multiple different restrictions took place during these last two years. Besides mask wearing, Director of Health Services Kimberly Perry-Malloy, said, “There were the isolations and the quarantines for those who came in close contact.”

Most of these restrictions were followed at family dinners and get-togethers which was okay, but it was just important to try to stay socially distanced.

Although this upcoming Thanksgiving break has no strict COVID-19 restrictions, Perry-Malloy, said, “A great way to avoid any illnesses this year is basic hand washing. If you are sick or feel sick, stay home, or wear a mask when you go out and around other people.” The CDC has reported and supported these claims for the last two years, so it is important to follow these procedures to stay healthy and help reduce the spread of the virus.

After all the time lost these last two years, it is important to sit back and be grateful for all the effort it took from others to be given a Thanksgiving holiday without COVID-19 at the table. 

GIVE FEEDBACK
resize

Benjamin Houghton

Hi, my name is Ben Houghton. I am from Avondale, Pennsylvania. I went to Avon Grove High School and graduated in 2021. Now I attend Cabrini University where I am a sophomore communications major. I play on the baseball team and am involved in the honors program. I like to talk about anything that involves sports, but I am open to learning about more subjects. I am excited (and also nervous) to start writing articles for the Loquitur. I would love to write about sports for a living, and especially about Philly sports.

You May Also Like

A very COVID-19 Thanksgiving: Staying connected during a pandemic

By Angelica Lara | November 22, 2020

5 tips to help prevent COVID-19 while grocery shopping

By Victoria Boland | April 28, 2020
Two women walking to class.

Just how gone is COVID-19?

By Eny Martins | October 24, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

LOQ iss 3 resized

Click here to check out our latest edition!
LOQ iss 3 resized

Click here to check out our latest edition!

Perspectives

Was declaring my major during the end of sophomore year too late?

By Lashay Smith | November 17, 2022

Saying diversity is important is not enough

By Loquitur Editorial Board | November 15, 2022

How to survive college as an introvert

By Micah Balobalo | November 14, 2022

Listen Up

watch

Scroll to Top
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap