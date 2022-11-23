Thanksgiving back to normal?

For the last two years, our holidays have been disrupted by COVID-19. However, it seems like we’re now getting back to some normalcy.

According to a graph on Worldometer, there were a total of 627,689 COVID-19 cases on Thanksgiving in 2020 throughout the world, and a week later there were 697,723 cases. In 2021, there were 648,338 cases on Nov. 25. Just a week later, there were 731,948 cases. Compared to the number of people in the U.S., it may not seem like a huge difference, but it shows a significant increase after a major holiday such as Thanksgiving.

Though people are still dying and being hospitalized from COVID-19, it has gone from being considered a potential death sentence to an inconvenience. With a break from the harsh pandemic era, families are now looking to continue their yearly holiday traditions.

COVID-19 can still be dangerous for older people and those with chronic diseases. Therefore, be smart and respectful of others this Thanksgiving break; wear a mask or social distance if needed. The CDC also advises people to be up-to-date with vaccinations and boosters. There are many locations to get vaccinated and stay on top of the game.

No more staying alone for the holidays

For most students, the holidays give them time to join their families and friends. Not being able to travel during the pandemic and not spending time with loved ones affected students since few ever want to be alone in a dorm room for the holidays. Those who had to go through that experience wish to never have to do it again.

Shane Chavez-Zottnick, senior finance major from Albuquerque, New Mexico, said, “I had two families that really stepped up for me. They always welcomed me into their home and were there for me if I needed anything.” Chavez-Zottnick explained that the families of his friends took him under their wings and provided him with the feeling of a family away from home. He gained a lot of these family friends from sports teams and clubs he joined at Cabrini.

Chavez-Zottnick, who hasn’t been able to travel home for Thanksgiving the last two years, is able to arrange dinner with relatives in Cleveland, Ohio this year for the first post-quarantine Thanksgiving.

How to avoid COVID-19

Multiple different restrictions took place during these last two years. Besides mask wearing, Director of Health Services Kimberly Perry-Malloy, said, “There were the isolations and the quarantines for those who came in close contact.”

Most of these restrictions were followed at family dinners and get-togethers which was okay, but it was just important to try to stay socially distanced.

Although this upcoming Thanksgiving break has no strict COVID-19 restrictions, Perry-Malloy, said, “A great way to avoid any illnesses this year is basic hand washing. If you are sick or feel sick, stay home, or wear a mask when you go out and around other people.” The CDC has reported and supported these claims for the last two years, so it is important to follow these procedures to stay healthy and help reduce the spread of the virus.

After all the time lost these last two years, it is important to sit back and be grateful for all the effort it took from others to be given a Thanksgiving holiday without COVID-19 at the table.