The relationship of succeeding and winning with sports

By Micah Balobalo
October 17, 2022

Kenzi Eldabh practicing for the upcoming season. Photo by Thomas Ryan.
Kenzi Eldabh practicing for the upcoming season. Photo by Thomas Ryan.

Succeeding and winning are two terms that have similar meanings but are different in many ways. These terms play a big part in individuals’ lives whether it is through everyday tasks, education, careers, lifestyle, or sports. However, sports are where succeeding and winning often go hand in hand with teams and individuals. This is due to the competitive nature, experiences, and emotions sports offer.

Succeeding vs. winning

“When you work hard putting in the time, effort, and staying dedicated to something, you start to see progress whether it’s a little milestone,” Kenzi Eldabh, swimmer on the women’s swim team, said.

Succeeding can be seen with many different student-athletes who push themselves in the sports they participate in and reach milestones.

“In swimming, it could be either a few millisecond drop or a long-distance event that the player achieves,” Eldabh said. “I swam a 500, and I was getting the same time every meet for like five to six meets. When I finally dropped time, it was like a breath of relief because it finally happened.”

Brittany Runyen, women’s soccer assistant coach. Photo by Thomas Ryan.

Winning is the outcome of a team competition. Brittany Runyen, women’s soccer assistant coach, said, “Winning is a team coming together to accomplish a common goal. Putting your mind to something and wanting to complete it.” She said, “On Saturday we played [Fairleigh Dickinson University] who is undefeated, and won. It was a big win for them and so exciting.”

Despite the difference between succeeding and winning, a connection exists between these two terms. There are times when winning comes within the process of succeeding; an athlete encounters mini-wins that push and motivate them to continue succeeding.

“Mini-wins are the little success that you find along the way. For example, in soccer, we talk about winning and if we want to win then we have to score goals. But we don’t score a lot of goals and we get frustrated with that. For some individual players, finally overcoming not being able to shoot the ball where they could before is the mini-wins in succeeding,” Runyen said.

Short-term vs. long-term

Succeeding and winning can be viewed as long-term and short-term goals. Succeeding is building that moment up

Kenzi Eldabh on the diving board. Photo by Thomas Ryan.

to result in something greater. Winning is temporary, something that is happening in the moment.

“We tell our team, it’s great if we win a game but we want to win the season too. So that long-term goal for us of winning our conference championship, and going far in the NCAA [National Collegiate Athletic Association] tournament is our success and us succeeding,” Runyen said.

Succeeding offers emotions that can last a long time for an individual. As for emotions that come with winning, they may last a short amount of time.

“Succeeding, you get a little more sense of gratification and satisfaction. It’s when you can reflect back and see something that’s done, then say to yourself that it was successful. When it comes to winning, it is just a feeling of excitement,” Runyen said.

 

GIVE FEEDBACK

Micah Balobalo

Hello, my name is Micah Balobalo. I am from Philadelphia, and a junior transfer student at Cabrini University. I am a digital communications and social media major. Some characteristics about myself are that I am hardworking, determined, and intelligent. In May 2022, I received my Associate degree in digital video production. My goal is to find a career in the digital media world, whether it be for photography, videography, or journalism. I am a reporter for the Loquitur and am ready for the responsibilities that are going to come my way. Although I am an introvert, being a reporter for the Loquitur is helping me break my shell and step out of my comfort zone. I am looking forward to working with my fellow reporters and editors to create and produce stories that can inspire and impact the community. I hope to cover stories on lifestyles and sports, but most important, learn more about journalism along the way.

You May Also Like

Beckham and Santos clock season-best time

By Megan Conte | February 14, 2010

‘Thin and healthy’ sparks new weight controversies

By Kaitlin Barr | April 12, 2007

14 and Counting: Lady Cavs rally past Centenary with strong second half

By Kevin Durso | February 6, 2013

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

loquitur-Publisher-Publications-Issuu

Click here to check out our latest edition!
loquitur-Publisher-Publications-Issuu

Click here to check out our latest edition!

Perspectives

The Loquitur is free press

By Loquitur Editorial Board | October 3, 2022

What being a big sister means to me

By Hannah Poggi | May 10, 2022

How I turned a hobby into a potential career

By Thomas Ryan | May 6, 2022

Listen Up

watch

Scroll to Top
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap