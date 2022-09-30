Students meet in Grace Hall to seek on-campus work opportunities

The Student Employment Job Fair occurred on Thursday, Sept. 15. in Grace Hall Atrium. The fair was hosted for students looking for the chance to work on campus this school year.

Students flooded Grace Hall to reap the benefits of working on campus, which include flexible schedules, an easy commute to work, and resume builders.

Many departments within Cabrini’s campus are looking to hire students. The job fair allowed students to walk around Grace Hall and talk to the many employers in person instead of looking for a job on Cabrini’s portal.

There are endless possibilities for on-campus jobs. Some jobs include fitness center staff positions, lifeguards, tour guides, resident life assistants, office assistants, and even van drivers.

Kyra DePersia, financial aid counselor at Cabrini’s financial aid office said, “There is something for everyone.” She attended the job fair to help answer students’ questions and recruit office assistants.

“In our office, we hire office assistants, students who do filing and things like that,” said DePersia

Federal work-study

Students can either use federal or nonfederal work study. Federal work study employees can only work 15 hours every two weeks, compared to non-federal work students who can work up to 20 hours every two weeks.

A federal work-study can be bundled with your financial aid package. Non-federal work-study is paid solely through the school.

“We revamped the pay scale this year, it used to be based on how many years you worked, and now it’s ranked on job skills. For example, tutors who have to take special courses to work, get paid ten dollars an hour,” DePersia said.

Other jobs that don’t require particular prerequisites make at least eight dollars an hour. the minimum wage was $7.25 per hour.

Students enjoy working on-campus benefits

Emily Wainwright, a senior student ambassador, said, “Personally, for me, the benefits of working on campus are that you’re dealing with on-campus holidays, and hours and they’re very flexible to your class schedule. Like today, I had class from 9. a.m. to 10 a.m., then I worked right at 11 a.m., but I was able to walk across campus and still get to my shift on time.”

Lindsey Heiser, a freshman, and a potential on-campus employee stopped by the job fair to check out the different jobs offered at Cabrini. “I wanted to see the different opportunities the campus has to offer. I am signing up to be an admission ambassador.”

Lindsey is already working on campus as a lifeguard in the Dixon Center. She wanted to expand her work options and hours on campus.

Julia Singer, a junior student ambassador, said, “It’s a really nice way to be able to advocate for the school.” Student ambassadors meet with prospective families and take them on tours around campus.

There are many opportunities on campus to make an extra buck. Most students are not even aware of all the options.

If you missed the job fair, don’t worry! Many on-campus jobs are still hiring! Reach out to the department you want to work at for more details. Don’t wait long because positions will be filling up fast! Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make money and build your resume, all within walking distance from your dorm room.

If you are interested in working in Cabrini’s financial office contact Kyra DePersia at kd7015@cabrini.edu.

If you are interested in any other jobs Cabrini has to offer check out the Employment Opportunity Website.