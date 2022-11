On Friday, Oct. 28, Cabrini University Interim President Helen Drinan sent an email to all Cabrini students and faculty detailing the school’s three-year plan to reduce debt. Loquitur staff walked around campus to hear student and faculty reactions to the announcement. Stay tuned for more coverage and reactions as new information is released.

Andrew Stovenour, Thomas Ryan, and Hannah Poggi contributed to the production of this project.