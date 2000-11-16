Sanctions against Russia increase as death toll rises in the Ukraine

Without direct military intervention, countries across the globe continue to work together to punish Russia with economic sanctions, aiming to stop the invasion in the Ukraine that has claimed thousands of lives in just two weeks.

As of March 11, Reuters is reporting that 12 countries and the European union have leveled sanctions against Russia over their invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions vary in what they are targeting, covering everything from the Russian economy to even the private wealth of Russian citizens.

These sanctions are not only being leveled by nations but companies as well. About 49 percent of the world’s top companies have stopped sales and or services in Russia. The U.S. Commerce Department has restricted exports of high-tech products, including computers and semiconductors to Russia with the aim of curtailing its military capabilities. Attempts thus far have been unsuccessful as Russia countries its assault despite crippling economic struggles including the complete devaluing of the Russian Ruble and a large lack of international support.

Every day, as more lives are lost, more sanctions are being imposed:

Here are examples of what’s being done:

This list is only a small sample of the sanctions being taken by the international community in response to the invasion.