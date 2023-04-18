McManus wins his second AEC award of the season

Dillon McManus just won his second Atlantic East Championship Offensive Player of the Week award.

McManus, senior attack, went up against number one-ranked Tufts University, and also Eastern University during his award-winning week in lacrosse.

During a March 23 game against Tufts, McManus had three goals on five shots, which was the most by any Cavalier that night.

However, Cabrini fell to Tufts 24-7.

In the March 25 game against Eastern, McManus had six goals on 15 shots, including an assist. He also had four ground balls.

Not only did the six goals and 15 shots lead the Cavaliers’ totals, both were the most by any single player on the whole field.

The Cavaliers won 19-8 in the Battle of Eagle Road.

Great year for number 34

McManus continues an impressive year as his game against Eastern marks the fourth time this season he scored three or more goals in a game.

Something clearly is going McManus’ way this year. When asked if there was something specific he’s been working on during

practice, he said, “I would say not specifically one skill, however, I’m always trying to tweak and sharpen my overall game. There’s always something that you can work on to be a better player.”

McManus said, “It being my last year, I always appreciate being selected for an award like that when I’m competing with outstanding players in our conference. It’s nice to know that my hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Nick Mormando, sophomore midfielder said, “Dillon is a great player and a great teammate. He is a guy who could win player of the week every week if he wanted.”

McManus performs above and beyond most of the other players in his conference. He is second in goals per game, 11th in assists per game, fourth in points per game, and second in shots per game.

Mormando said, “Dillon is a big piece of our offense, as a senior and leader. He is constantly looking to make a play, whether he is dodging or getting open with off-ball movement.”

McManus was thrilled with the support he received from his team after receiving the award. He said, “Our team lacrosse page posted a picture of me, as well as the Cabrini Athletics Instagram page. My teammates also repost those pictures on their Instagram stories as well.”

The type of play McManus puts onto the field doesn’t just happen overnight. Mormando said, “As a team we strive to get better every day, whether that is on the field doing drills and getting live reps, or off the field in the weight room and the classroom. All of this prompts us to compete with each other day in and day out.”

As conference play and eventually the conference tournament arrive at the Edith Robb Dixon field, McManus looks to continue his success. McManus said, “I want to continue working hard and enjoy playing the game. I plan on giving 100 percent of myself to this team whenever we step on the field. We have a great group of guys and an amazing coaching staff, and I wouldn’t be half of the player I am without them.”

The Cavaliers continued their conference success after beating Marywood University and Neumann University. They played Marywood on April 1 and won 21-3. They then played Neumann a few days later on April 5 and won 23-6.