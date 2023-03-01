Making the most of spring break

During the semester, students find themselves overwhelmed with school, work, and extracurricular activities. Emily Slonecker, assistant professor of psychology, explained, “It is incredibly beneficial for students to get a chance to rest and reset. We know that students do better when they get proper sleep, are able to manage their stress, and taking a break.”

So, after weeks of dealing with classes and schoolwork, Cabrini students’ enjoy their spring break from Feb. 25 to March 5. Most have plans but some may not. Here are some places students can enjoy during their break with friends or families.

SoJo Spa Club

It is important for students to practice self-care to reduce the stress, burnout and enhance their health and well-being. Spa days can be a great activity for some alone time, or with friends.

“I’m interested in spas just ’cause they are therapeutic. Sometimes it’s good to get away from the stress and just relax,” Precious Balogun, junior public health major, said.

The SoJo Spa Club is located in Edgewater, New Jersey and sits right on the Hudson River. The spa offers a great wellness experience as it was built to provide that sense of comfort, relaxation, and a rejuvenating feeling. The best part of the spa is how they incorporate spa cultures and treatments from different countries around the world.

Their facilities include nine specialty outdoor pools and therapeutic baths that are open all year round. They have eight saunas that are very different from each other, such as the Ganbanyoku sauna that provides a Japanese experience, a charcoal sauna, himalayan salt sauna, and many more.

The main attraction of the spa is the infinity pool that features a beautiful panoramic view of the water and the city.

American Dream

American Dream is located at the Meadow Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey. They are the second largest mall in the United States with 3 million square feet. The unique aspect of the mall is the endless attractions suitable for all ages.

The mall has five floors and includes retail shopping with over 450 shops, dining opportunities, and services American Dream also holds an amusement park, water park, freshwater wave pool, ski hill, ice skating rink, mini golf, interactive 3-D street chalk exhibition, mirror maze and aquarium, all indoors, and an outdoor ferris wheel that views the Manhattan Skyline.

As you walk through the mall, there are areas that display large fountains, benches, greenery, sculptures, and a “secret garden.”

Museums in the City of Philadelphia

There are many museums and exhibits for people to visit and have fun in a world of art in the City of Philadelphia.