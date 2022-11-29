Life is dancing in a cabaret

Cabrini University’s cabaret is coming to town. On December 1 and 2, Cabrini Theatre will produce a cabaret show in Grace Hall Atrium. Last year, the department put on a Variety Show that included many comedic sketches and songs from Broadway musicals. This year, the cabaret will take a different approach.

Welcome to the show

This year the cabaret will include a tribute to Stephen Sondheim.

Sondheim was an American composer and lyricist, who worked in musical theater and was seen as one of the most important figures in theater of the 20th century. He composed songs for and created Broadway classics, including “West Side Story,” “Into the Woods,” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” Sondheim died in 2021, leaving behind a string of awards including an Oscar, eight Tonys, eight Grammys, a Pulitzer, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“He was one of the most amazing musical theater geniuses ever,” Piper Byrnes, senior marketing major, said.

The definition of a cabaret is very loose. It is a form of theatrical entertainment featuring song, music, dance, comedy, or drama. Cabrini’s cabaret will include most of these elements but will, for the most part, be composed of songs from popular Broadway shows. A monologue is also scheduled for the program.

“It’s a big mosh of songs from all different genres and musical theater numbers,” Byrnes said.

Want to get involved?

Cabrini’s theater department has been putting on this show since 2006, offering a chance for all students of any major to get the chance to perform.

Kerrie Habicht, junior early education and special education major, has been involved with the theater since her freshman year. She has appeared in two cabarets, the variety show, and the annual spring musicals.

“It’s going to involve a mix of a lot of different songs. You’ll see solos, duets, and maybe a couple of scenes from Broadway shows,” Habicht said. She also mentioned how great it would be to get a larger student presence in the crowd this year.

“Definitely come out and see the show if you are interested in theater,” she said.

Byrnes has been involved with Cabrini theater since her freshman year in 2019. This cabaret will be her seventh performance since arriving at Cabrini, including the virtual cabaret the department produced in 2020.

“A cabaret is a collection of musical songs,” Byrnes said. She encourages students to come out to the show and see if they may be interested in joining next semester’s spring musical. If interested, students can talk to either the performers from the show or the theater director, Kaitlinn Glenn, who is a 2013 Cabrini graduate and started working as Cabrini’s theater director in 2018. Students can also reach out through their Instagram profile.

Byrnes and Habicht also said the theater department will be happy for others to join and get involved within this department.

Get your tickets now

Ticket prices to the event are $5 for adults, while students and children are granted free admission. Make sure to secure a ticket if you are interested in seeing this year’s cabaret and supporting fellow Cabrini students!