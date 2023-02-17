Interfaith Prayer Service for Peace

On Wednesday, Feb 15, the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging held an interfaith service for peace led by Dr. Angela Campbell, Lailah Dunbar, and Dr. Ray Ward. This service was meant to bring students together in a time of turmoil.

All the mass shootings, natural disasters and other tragic events that have been happening can often be overwhelming, so the Office of DEIB thought this would be a good opportunity to get together with students and tackle the potential lingering anxiety following these events.

The service included a brief prayer around the Peace Pole in the center of campus and several people shared poems. The service then moved to the chapel for more speakers and Quranic and Torah readings by Bushra Islam and Morgan Campbell.

Senior criminology major Charlesetta Kowou sang “Rise Up,” a song by Andra Day. To conclude , there was a closing prayer made by Father Fidelis Olokunboro.