How I got through college with hearing loss

IMG_2717 (2)

By Jacob Pegan
May 11, 2023

About 28.8 million U.S. adults could benefit from using hearing aids. Photo by Kalhh from Pixabay.
About 28.8 million U.S. adults could benefit from using hearing aids. Photo by Kalhh from Pixabay.

Growing up, I’ve always dealt with ear problems, whether it was from wax buildup, constant ear infections, or having to wear an ear plug to swim and shower. Hearing loss can be caused by noise, aging, disease, heredity, and other reasons. It doesn’t matter how old you are; anyone can be diagnosed with hearing loss.  

Initial diagnosed 

When I was about four I had to get tubes in my eardrums because fluid kept building up and getting trapped. Fluid buildup can cause hearing loss and lots of ear infections. Before getting the tubes put in my ears, I had a hearing test with my pediatrician, which did not go well at all. I then went to an audiologist to have further tests, which confirmed that I needed the tubes. After I got the tubes there was an instant improvement in my hearing and that led me to start talking more.  

Jacob Pegan getting ready for surgery to get tubes with his Mother. Photo courtesy of Susan Pegan.

In the summer of 2007, I had a follow-up appointment for the ear tubes. One of the tubes wasn’t there, which was expected since they’re supposed to fall out on their own. The other tube fell out after the doctor poked at it.  

Later that year I got an infection which prompted a visit to the ear, nose, and throat doctor. I was about six at the time, and the ENT discovered that my right ear drum had not properly healed from the ear tubes. There was a small hole in my ear drum which caused hearing loss.  

The doctor first recommended surgery to patch the hole when I was around seven. The surgery would essentially glue a little patch over the eardrum. The surgery didn’t work. After a couple of years passed when I was about eight, I had a second surgery to attempt to fix the hole. This time they used a grafted cartilage to cover the hole. This surgery didn’t work eitherThere was still a hole in my eardrum deteriorating my hearing. After the second surgery failed, I continued to get my hearing tested every six months. My hearing was always normal in my left ear but in my right ear, it fluctuated between mild and moderate hearing loss.  

In September 2013 the audiologist recommended that I get a hearing aid. The hearing aid actually worked for a while. I was more chatty, according to my parents. However, I stopped wearing the hearing aid after a while since it grew to be uncomfortable.  

Getting through college with hearing loss

I entered my freshman year at Cabrini in 2019 without a hearing aid. Although I didn’t use the Accessibility Resource Center for any accommodation I did do little things to help, such as sitting closer to the front of classrooms so I could hear my teachers better. Surprisingly, my hearing loss didn’t affect my social life in a huge way.  

Jacob Pegan waiting before getting surgery. Photo courtesy of Susan Pegan.

Hearing loss in the United States is a large problem. According to the NIDCD, one in eight people in the United States, which is about 13%, or 30 million, age 12 years or older has hearing loss in both ears, based on standard hearing examinations. College students with some form of hearing loss don’t have a high graduation rate. According to EDUMED over 20,000 deaf or hard-of-hearing students have enrolled in post-secondary institutions annually. Only 30% of hearing-impaired students graduate with a four-year degree.

In the summer of 2021, a new doctor recommended another surgery to try one last time to fix my ear drum. There were two reasons to get this surgery. First, I was still getting ear infections every 18 months or so. Second, this surgery could improve my hearing. This time, the surgery only partially worked. I don’t get ear infections as often as I used to, and I don’t have to wear an ear plug anymore. Unfortunately, it didn’t improve my hearing at all. 

Now that I’m in the process of completing the final semester of my senior year, I still struggle sometimes with hearing people or being in large groups of people.  

Even though I probably would not be experiencing hearing loss right now if I continued wearing a hearing aid, I am glad I decided to stop wearing it because I would not have been comfortable or gotten used to wearing it. On average hearing aid can cost between $2,000 and $3,000. Until a hearing aid is made that is both comfortable to wear and somewhat affordable, I dont think Ill ever go back to wearing one unless my hearing gets drastically worse. 

GIVE FEEDBACK or REQUEST A CORRECTION
IMG_2717 (2)

Jacob Pegan

My name is Jacob Pegan, I am from Aston PA and I am a Senior Digital Communications Major. I am one of the news editors at the Loquitur.
One fun fact about myself is that I have two dogs.
I want to do something in social media or marketing for my career. I like to report on the news. Specifically, I like to write on current and world events and connect them back to the Cabrini area.

You May Also Like

Lashay and Sydnee setting up camera in studio.

Was declaring my major during the end of sophomore year too late?

By Lashay Smith | November 17, 2022

DIII Was Right for Me

By Kelly Kane | April 17, 2023

How to survive college as an introvert

By Micah Balobalo | November 14, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LOQ THUMB FINAL 2023

Click here to check out our latest edition!
LOQ THUMB FINAL 2023

Click here to check out our latest edition!

Perspectives

How I got through college with hearing loss

By Jacob Pegan | May 11, 2023

Leading the way

By Loquitur Editorial Board | May 4, 2023

Inspiring future leaders one episode at a time

By Kyleigh Brunotte | May 4, 2023

Listen Up

Episode 8: Student Life and Athletics Come Together

watch

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap