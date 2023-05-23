Cure Firearm Violence

Click to visit the project website.

Firearm violence isn’t a new problem in the United States, but according to a May 2022 report from the Giffords Law Center, its rates have “skyrocketed” since 2020. More than 45,000 Americans died from firearm violence that year and countless others were injured. In years since, these record numbers remain high, leading some who study the spread of this destruction to label firearm violence as an epidemic.

So, the question is: How do we cure the firearm violence epidemic in our country?