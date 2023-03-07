Cataldi’s retirement signals major changes at 94WIP

After 33 years, Angelo Cataldi is putting down the mic.

Cataldi has been at the helm of the 94WIP Morning Show since 1989, and is calling it quits in order to spend more time with his family.

Cataldi began his career in Philadelphia as a sports writer for the Inquirer in 1983, before transitioning over to radio. Cataldi has been a part of Philadelphians’ daily commute for decades, and his presence will clearly be missed.

Ryan Chybinski, senior digital communication and social media major, says Cataldi’s departure will now be a void in his morning drive.

Community reaction

“Over the years I have loved listening to Cataldi and the Morning Show team, as his interaction with the fans is second to none,” Chybinski said.

Cataldi is notorious for making callers feel like part of the show, so much so that Chybinski was inclined to call into the Morning Show occasionally during his time as a listener.

Taking over the Morning Show slot in Cataldi’s absence will be Joe DeCamara and John Ritchie. In a recent interview with Barret Media, DeCamara stated that he hopes to honor the legacy of Cataldi, and will strive to put together the best possible show for the audience.

DeCamara and Ritchie come into the Morning show after a successful seven-year run at the helm of WIP’s midday show. However, some in the Radnor community expressed reservations about the time slot switch.

“I loved to listen to Joe DeCamara and John Ritchie during midday drives to and from work,” said Bryn Mawr resident, Joseph Tobia.

Tobia’s work schedule lined up better with the midday show, as this has been part of his daily routine for three years. Now, with DeCamara and Ritchie moving to 6 a.m., Tobia will not be able to listen to the two voices he has grown accustomed to.

Tobia felt as though he had a personal connection with his drive-time hosts, and now will have to adjust to the new midday team consisting of Joe Giglio, and former Eagles defensive end, Hugh Douglas.

This is a prospect that Tobia is not looking forward to, as he is not a fan of Joe Giglio.

“Giglio strikes me as someone who just says things to provoke people, I mean, he wanted Bryce Harper traded, after all,” Tobia said.

Giglio called for Harper to be traded for the Washington Nationals star Juan Soto, and even suggested that Harper would be happy going back to Washington. Harper, of course, was the catalyst for the 2022 Phillies playoff run.

Cataldi’s legacy

Issues with the station’s reprogramming is a given, considering Cataldi’s longevity, and speaks volumes to his lasting legacy.

When asked for an interview regarding the changes at WIP, Cataldi sent a statement via email, adding that he promised himself he would put down the mic for a couple of months and enjoy his retirement.

His statement read, “I can’t say for sure how people will remember me — if at all — but I hope listeners will think of me as a broadcaster who always gave his honest opinion without concern for the reaction of the sports figures he was discussing. And I also hope the audience knew I gave everything I had for 33 years — every day, every segment. The Philadelphia sports fans deserved nothing less. All the best, Angelo.”