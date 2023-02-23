CAP Board host Black artist showcase

On Friday, Feb. 17 Cabrini Campus Activities and Programming Board hosted a Black Artist Showcase in Grace Hall.

In honor of Black History Month, the event provided a space for Black students to highlight their talents in a variety of ways, from singing to digital art. Spoken word artist Kyla Jenee Lacey was featured as the headlining act.

The event ran from 6-8 p.m. and started with a set of poems from Lacey. After that, the floor was open for students to take the stage and share their skills. In addition to onstage entertainment, the event offered opportunities for students to paint and relax on couches as they watched their peers perform. With soul food and line dancing rounding out the evening, students said the event reminded them of a cookout.