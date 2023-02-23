Video shot and edited by Isaiah Dickson

CAP Board host Black artist showcase

By Isaiah Dickson | February 23, 2023

On Friday, Feb. 17 Cabrini Campus Activities and Programming Board hosted a Black Artist Showcase in Grace Hall.

In honor of Black History Month, the event provided a space for Black students to highlight their talents in a variety of ways, from singing to digital art. Spoken word artist Kyla Jenee Lacey was featured as the headlining act.

The event ran from 6-8 p.m. and started with a set of poems from Lacey. After that, the floor was open for students to take the stage and share their skills. In addition to onstage entertainment, the event offered opportunities for students to paint and relax on couches as they watched their peers perform. With soul food and line dancing rounding out the evening, students said the event reminded them of a cookout.

Watch performances from the event.

Play Video
Play Video
Play Video
Play Video
Isaiah Dickson

Hi, I’m Isaiah Dickson. I’m from Brookhaven, Pennsylvania and I’m part of the class of 2024. I’m a Digital Communications and Social Media major and on the Loquitur I serve as the perspectives editor where I’ve previously been a reporter and an assistant perspectives editor. I’ve always enjoyed writing since elementary school. It’s a hobby that I’d love to do as a fulltime job. After college I hope to have a career in screenwriting. I’ve always had an interest in the worlds of television and film. Those are areas that I’m passionate about and I use those interests to help drive my news writing and reporting. Some of the topics I like writing about the most are the stories that are more personal or the stories that shed light on an issue in society. Outside of writing on the Loquitur I enjoy playing basketball, lifting weights, and music.

