Campus Ministry is a home away from home

By Hannah Poggi
March 5, 2023

Campus Ministry has a new director and new plans. Photo by Cabrini University from flickr.
Campus Ministry has a new director and new plans. Photo by Cabrini University from flickr.

Campus Ministry at Cabrini welcomes its newest addition, Director Antoinette Reaves. Reaves was named director of Campus Ministry on Feb. 10, 2023.

Reaves has worked with Campus Ministry for only a short time. However, she is ready to immerse herself in the Cabrini community and connect with students and others on campus to keep a positive light and spread love.

Reaves’ experience so far

Inside of the Bruckmann Memorial Chapel of Saint Joseph at Cabrini. Photo by Cabrini University from flickr.

“So far, it’s been going great. I’ve been meeting a lot of people. I’ve been doing a listening tour and listening to the needs and wants of the staff, faculty, and the students here at Cabrini,” Reaves said. 

Coming from a religious past and close work with students, Reaves longed to find work in a similar area. Some of her previous positions, include being a principal, assistant principal, and teacher in many schools located in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. 

“Before Cabrini, I worked with outreach and youth ministry. And I worked previously in a university setting years ago and I wanted to get back into the university setting. I came to visit Cabrini last fall and I walked on campus and it felt like home to me. I imagined being here and what it would be like,” Reaves said. 

Reaves is already collaborating with other campus departments and diving into the different elements of Campus Ministry.

“I am working alongside the Wolfington Center, DEI, and everybody on campus, because that’s what ministry is,” Reaves said. 

“I’m already starting to work on the multicultural interfaith prayer services. I know that we have someone who does that, but I want to bring song on campus, with regards to starting a choir,” Reaves said. 

Faith beyond measure

Even though Cabrini is a private Roman Catholic university, all students and faculty come from different faiths, and they are all celebrated. Kerrie Habicht, junior early education and special education major, dedicates her free time to Campus Ministry. 

“I cantor every other Sunday at 7 p.m. mass. I also have done Cabrini Day, Christmas at Cabrini, and Commencement Mass,” Habicht said.  

 Habicht believes Campus Ministry is unique. “It is important that students of faith be involved in campus ministry because it is a great opportunity to connect with others who share your faith and meet people of different faiths,” Habicht said. 

“Campus ministry at Cabrini is special because there are a variety of faiths across campus, and it provides every individual an opportunity to explore their own faith and others,” Habicht said. 

Looking into the future

Reaves wants to make Cabrini feel like “home,” and seeks ways to further deepen students’ experiences, despite the ongoing institutional changes.

Kerrie Habicht singing at mass. Photo by Cabrini University from flickr.

“I’m trying to figure out how to weave the thread of home, healing, and hope for Cabrini. Because I understand we are going through some transitioning. And so, how can we really speak to the core values that are here?” Reaves said. 

“I am looking for a place where everyone feels welcomed, loved, that they are at home. I want them to know that it really does exist. I want them to be freely expressed and unleashed with all the possibilities that they can have for their life,” Reaves said. 

Reaves also acknowledges the on- and off-campus difficulties of the pandemic period. “Coming out of COVID and everything, I really want everyone to say ‘Ok, we are here, we’re on campus.’ I want to see everybody out of their dorm rooms, not hiding in small spaces, but out in the open being their true self,” Reaves said. 

As time goes on, Reaves’ journey at Cabrini and with Campus Ministry will continue to blossom and be a space where she will provide individuals with joy. 

“Prayer is in the action. Prayer is in the doing. And when you are doing, you are living your life like Christ,” Reaves said. 

GIVE FEEDBACK

Hannah Poggi

Hey everyone! I’m Hannah and I am the Lifestyles Editor for the Loquitur. Writing has always been something I am passionate about. Being able to write stories with meaning is so powerful and has the chance to move others in ways that are unimaginable. What do I like to write and report on, you may ask? Well, I enjoy reporting on big news that is pouring out in the media. Popular topics are something that seems to get far more attention than may be needed in some cases and it has a good way of luring people in. Aside from writing, I am also interested in a career in broadcast journalism. To be on the news and TV one day has been a lifelong dream of mine. I am fascinated with reporting and being on air in a studio. I hope to seek internships in the future that involve those aspects. Besides the Loquitur, I am also a part of Cavalier Radio. I have my own radio show where I talk about pop culture, fun relatable stories, TV shows, and many more! A little bit more about me, I love spending quality time with my friends and family, and keeping myself surrounded by positive and motivated people makes me feel whole.

You May Also Like

Accepting all religions: A response to religious-based hate crimes

By Editorial Board | March 29, 2019

‘Father Steve’: New face in Campus Ministry

By Mary Mower | December 6, 2001

A spiritual retreat: a search for myself

By Ariana Yamasaki | November 16, 2017

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LOQ COVER 2 2023

Click here to check out our latest edition!
LOQ COVER 2 2023

Click here to check out our latest edition!

Perspectives

Student loan forgiveness benefits everyone

By Loquitur Editorial Board | March 7, 2023

Super Bowl LVII: worth the price of admission?

By John Rader | March 7, 2023

LGBTQ+ representation matters in college sports

By Paige Bowman | March 4, 2023

Listen Up

watch

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap