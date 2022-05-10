Campus ministry speaker inspires students through her renewed appreciation of Christ﻿

“I was losing my limbs and longed and prayed for healing for an entire year. I did get my healing; I’m walking around pretty well!”

These were the words of dr. timone davis, an assistant professor in the Institute of Pastoral Studies at Loyola University Chicago.

davis uses all lowercase in her name to stay humble and minimize herself as God increases within her.

davis presented in the Cabrini chapel on Oct. 20 and was the third lecturer in the Catholic Lectures series. For background, the Catholic Lecture Series is a series of events held in the Cabrini chapel that explained each speaker’s life experiences and how they became closer to God.

To many people’s surprises, davis told a story of how she once lost movement in her limbs. In her testimonial to the students, she explained how she kept asking God for physical healing. She expressed her frustration with her doctors. She kept saying to God, “What do I do? – the doctors keep telling me – get more sleep, exercise more and have a better diet.”

She explained how God worked in her life through her new love and appreciation for how God works in her life today.

“What is the whole point of witness. A witness is to witness what God is doing for you,” davis said. “I’m working on an immediate yes and saying yes to God.”

davis is a cradle Catholic who was pewter meaning she didn’t really participate in mass and stayed in the pew just repeating prayers but not engaging. Everything changed for davis when she started her first ministry with ReCil- Reclaiming Christ in Life Young Adult Ministry. She explained that she also does service with her husband Orlando, where they are blending clinical counseling and spiritual companioning.

davis talked about the wedding at Cana and how that story helped her have faith in God. She explains that this miracle was one of the first miracles Jesus performed. davis really won over the crowd and had dynamic energy through her storytelling by making the students understand stories from a different perspective.

Joana Cainglet, senior digital communication major, was so moved by what davis said.

“She was extraordinary. She told Wedding at Cana from everyone else’s perspective which is something I have never thought of,” Cainglet said. “It was a different twist to a story I’ve known my whole life. dr. timone inspired me to stay honest and true and she reminded me to take care of myself during this point in the semester. She was truly amazing.”

It was also apparent that davis was relating to the attendees, by saying comments like I know no one wants to sit in the front of the chapel and according to the audience, she gets it and understand what it is like to be a young person being a person of faith.

Based on the laughter in the room, it was apparent that davis connected with many in attendance. Other attendees indicated that having these types of interesting conversations in the chapel makes campus ministry a rewarding experience.

