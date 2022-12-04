Cabrini Soccer concludes while keeping hope for the future

Another year of Cabrini soccer has passed, giving families, students, and spectators a ride filled with big moments. Both teams had plenty of ups and downs throughout the season that ultimately resulted in winning records.

After both teams won the Atlantic East Championship, AEC, in 2021, they had hopes of repeating the magic. The outcome wasn’t the same, but the fight was something they carried until the end.

A look at the women’s season

Caroline Hassell, sophomore goalkeeper, spoke about her journey with the team. She recalled many memorable highlights despite the team falling short in the end.

“We had 11 shutouts, which ranked us seventh in the country, and had the most in our conference—We had 12 wins and only 14 goals allowed in the regular season, which was a lesser amount than any other AEC team,” Hassell said. “It’s been hard to look back and think we had a successful season with the way things ended, but we truly do have a lot to be proud of.”

The Cavaliers went 12-5-1 this season, and 5-1 in the conference. Momentum was moving in a strong direction until the team fell short against Neumann University in the playoffs.

The heartbreaking loss was the result of a 1-1 tie, with penalty kicks going in Neumann’s favor, 4-2.

“We need to learn from this season, move on, and go into next season with a fire,” Hassell said. “This team, the coaches, the school, alumni, etc., don’t expect anything less from us than an AEC trophy and a trip to the NCAAs.”

A look at the men’s season

Examining the journey of the men’s team also offers highlights, but with times of adversity as well.

The Cavs finished 7-7-3 in the season and 4-2 in the conference. Early in the season, struggles came fast as they started out 3-6-3, but Cabrini showed perseverance as they finished 4-1 in the last five games of the season.

But once again, the squad was defeated after a 2-2 tie with Neumann, after which Neumann advanced from a win in PKs, 6-5.

“Everything happens for a reason. It might not be the result we wanted, but for next year, it will only make us stronger in the end,” junior defender Na’im Roberts said.

The ultimate overview

Four players from Cabrini men’s soccer were named to First-Team all-conference in the Atlantic East: junior midfielder, Nick LoBiando, senior defender , Jake Scully, junior midfielder, Nolan Holloway, and senior midfielder, Nick Booth.

The women’s team experienced similar success, with three players named to first team: senior defensive player of the year, Rebekah Cunningham, junior forward, Ella Marrollo, and sophomore midfielder, Mia Dills.

Graduate student, Ally Wojton, freshman midfielder, Alyssa DeGeorge, and junior forward, Danielle Rooney, all received Second-Team honors.

Even with the shortcomings in both clubs, the team element and support from one player to the next never disappeared.

“The team bonded really well as the season went on; it’s always like a family with our team,” Roberts said.

“Throughout the season, the upperclassmen hosted pasta dinners and fun team bonding events at their houses. After tough away games and bad losses, the bus rides back to school were always a place where upperclassmen would bring the mood up and remind everyone that we were gonna be okay,” Hassell said.

“Being on the Cabrini women’s soccer team isn’t just being on a team. You truly are a part of a family,” Hassell said.