Cabrini’s business and education departments given awards for excellence

For the second year, Cabrini’s education and business departments were granted a national award for the quality of each program. The College of Distinction award recognizes schools for their academic excellences in departments of the college or university.

The business and education departments received the awards due to the hard work the departments have shown throughout the two years. The awards were granted because Cabrini is strongly focused when teaching undergraduates and graduates.

“The College of Distinction award made me realize how hard the professors of the business department work to help students majoring in business achieve their goals they have set and become stronger in their own ways,” Giancarlo Gomes, marketing major, said.

The award can benefit both departments with students’ future careers applying for jobs in their fields.

“The award benefits me because it shows that my college is dedicated in teaching its students in a positive matter,” Natalia Chiriaco, an education major at Cabrini, said. “It shows my future employers that my education was taken seriously. It also benefits me in knowing that my school is dedicated to me as a student and future educator and helps me realize why my professors work so hard.”

Receiving this award helps both departments because it puts them on the map for seniors or juniors in high school wanting to pursue a degree in either business or education.

Dr. Beverly Bryde is the dean of the education department.

“When we have our name put out there and when someone wants to be a teacher, they will look for this school of distinction for undergraduate and graduate degree,” Bryde said.

Bryde believed that the excellence shown with the departments that this is what Mother Cabrini would have envisioned to change lives and educate the hearts of the students of Cabrini.

Cabrini’s business and education departments continually work towards achieving awards such as the College of Distinction and many more year after year and hope to impact students with the work they apply in the classroom and out of the classroom.