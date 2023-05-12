Cabrini University Peace Arch building event

On April 25, Cabrini’s Wolfington Center, Center on Immigration, and Center for Global Learning gathered students and staff to create handmade paper flowers for a decorated “Peace Arch” to be placed in Grace Hall. The organizers of this event, Dr. Nancy Watterson and Dr. Natacha Bolufer-Laurentie, wanted to provide a fun opportunity for students, faculty, and administration to gather outside of the classroom. The building of the arch allowed participants to create quotations about peace, which would be attached to the flowers. These flowers were meant to symbolize spring, a new beginning and a fresh start for many. They also symbolize the yearning for peace when so many are at war. The event gathered 20 people, who created flowers, posters, or handwritten cards to be sent to Ukraine. Snacks from different cultures were also provided, all accompanied by Hispanic music.