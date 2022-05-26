Cabrini University celebrates Welcome Week

By Jacob Pegan
September 19, 2022

Students enjoying the community barbeque Photo by Lashay Smith.
Students enjoying the community barbeque Photo by Lashay Smith.

As new students poured onto campus following orientation weekend, student leaders and organizations orchestrated an engaging week filled with events and activities to kick off the semester.

From Sunday, Aug. 28, to Monday, Sept. 5, clubs and other groups around Cabrini hosted various activities to welcome new and returning students to campus.

A bonfire, the first event of the week, was originally supposed to happen on Sunday but was moved to Monday due to rain.

Firefighters wait on standby at the bonfire. Photo by Jacob Pegan.

Hosted by The Center for Student Engagement and Leadership (SEaL) office, the bonfire was held from 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. in the Upper Athletic Field. The bonfire featured live music and students were able to roast s’mores over a smaller fire. For safety reasons, a small group of firefighters was stationed by the bonfire just in case the fire got out of hand.

On Tuesday, SEaL and transfer student admissions hosted a welcome transfer student breakfast in the Mansion Dining Room. At the breakfast, new transfer students were able to socialize together.

The Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) hosted the CommUNITY Barbecue from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The barbecue was a fun day of food, music, games, and activities. “Everyone was really friendly and I was able to socialize,” said Isabel Lopez, a freshman Biology major who attended the bonfire and barbecue.

Before the barbecue, mass was held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Bruckmann Memorial Chapel of Saint Joseph to welcome new students and pray for a good school year.

On Thursday, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., all commuter students were invited to the commuter student social in the commuter lounge in the basement of the library. This was the first of many commuter student events that will be held throughout the school year.

Weekend festivities

Friday was filled with tons of welcome back activities throughout the day, hosted by the Campus Activities and Programming Board (CAP Board). The morning and afternoon included a pancake breakfast at the Grill, arts and crafts on the commons, and food trucks with an outdoor concert, also on the commons.

Friday concluded with an outdoor movie showing of “Minions: the Rise of Gru,” hosted by the Student Government Association (SGA). The movie was played on the mansion lawn. Fresh popcorn, soda, and movie candy were served.

Saturday and Sunday brought even more events. On Saturday, CAP Board hosted laser tag, which was played on the commons. All students were invited for a fun evening of laser tag.

A huge turnout for big prize bingo as students tested their luck for many prizes. Photo by Jacob Pegan.

On Sunday, the Wolfington Center hosted a crockpot cook-off in the Grace Hill Atrium. The cook-off was a part of a rollout of the updated and improved Cabrini Cupboard. Student chefs were invited to use ingredients from the cupboard (supplied by Martha’s Choice Marketplace in Norristown) and do a short presentation on cooking their meals. One of the meals made by Sister Christine Marie Baltas was a gluten-free meat lasagna in a slow cooker.

CAP board hosted the last big Welcome Week activity, which was Big Prize Bingo. There was a big turnout at the event. Students had a chance to win prizes such as a TV, an Amazon Echo, a gift card bundle including a $50 Visa gift card, and more. “The events were a good way to meet new people,” said Kelsey Edmondson, a freshman social work major who attended the Big Prize Bingo.

Welcome Week was a taste of what’s to come for the rest of the school year from campus organizations.

GIVE FEEDBACK

Jacob Pegan

My name is Jacob Pegan, I am from Aston PA and I am a Senior Digital Communications Major. I am one of the news editors at the Loquitur.
One fun fact about myself is that I have two dogs.
I want to do something in social media or marketing for my career. I like to report on the news. Specifically, I like to write on current and world events and connect them back to the Cabrini area.

You May Also Like

Cabrini orientation leaders; giving the freshman and transfers a warm welcome

By Skyler Kellers | May 26, 2022

Cavalier radio to host an open mic night

By Mark Finley | April 28, 2022

COM freshmen shares how to be an engaging citizen on Cabrini Day

By Victoria Giordano | April 6, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

loquitur-Publisher-Publications-Issuu

Click here to check out our latest edition!
loquitur-Publisher-Publications-Issuu

Click here to check out our latest edition!

Perspectives

What being a big sister means to me

By Hannah Poggi | May 10, 2022

How I turned a hobby into a potential career

By Thomas Ryan | May 6, 2022

Cabrini finds resilience during pandemic

By Sophia Gerner | April 26, 2022

Listen Up

watch

Scroll to Top
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap