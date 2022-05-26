Cabrini University celebrates Welcome Week

As new students poured onto campus following orientation weekend, student leaders and organizations orchestrated an engaging week filled with events and activities to kick off the semester.

From Sunday, Aug. 28, to Monday, Sept. 5, clubs and other groups around Cabrini hosted various activities to welcome new and returning students to campus.

A bonfire, the first event of the week, was originally supposed to happen on Sunday but was moved to Monday due to rain.

Hosted by The Center for Student Engagement and Leadership (SEaL) office, the bonfire was held from 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. in the Upper Athletic Field. The bonfire featured live music and students were able to roast s’mores over a smaller fire. For safety reasons, a small group of firefighters was stationed by the bonfire just in case the fire got out of hand.

On Tuesday, SEaL and transfer student admissions hosted a welcome transfer student breakfast in the Mansion Dining Room. At the breakfast, new transfer students were able to socialize together.

The Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) hosted the CommUNITY Barbecue from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The barbecue was a fun day of food, music, games, and activities. “Everyone was really friendly and I was able to socialize,” said Isabel Lopez, a freshman Biology major who attended the bonfire and barbecue.

Before the barbecue, mass was held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Bruckmann Memorial Chapel of Saint Joseph to welcome new students and pray for a good school year.

On Thursday, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., all commuter students were invited to the commuter student social in the commuter lounge in the basement of the library. This was the first of many commuter student events that will be held throughout the school year.

Weekend festivities

Friday was filled with tons of welcome back activities throughout the day, hosted by the Campus Activities and Programming Board (CAP Board). The morning and afternoon included a pancake breakfast at the Grill, arts and crafts on the commons, and food trucks with an outdoor concert, also on the commons.

Friday concluded with an outdoor movie showing of “Minions: the Rise of Gru,” hosted by the Student Government Association (SGA). The movie was played on the mansion lawn. Fresh popcorn, soda, and movie candy were served.

Saturday and Sunday brought even more events. On Saturday, CAP Board hosted laser tag, which was played on the commons. All students were invited for a fun evening of laser tag.

On Sunday, the Wolfington Center hosted a crockpot cook-off in the Grace Hill Atrium. The cook-off was a part of a rollout of the updated and improved Cabrini Cupboard. Student chefs were invited to use ingredients from the cupboard (supplied by Martha’s Choice Marketplace in Norristown) and do a short presentation on cooking their meals. One of the meals made by Sister Christine Marie Baltas was a gluten-free meat lasagna in a slow cooker.

CAP board hosted the last big Welcome Week activity, which was Big Prize Bingo. There was a big turnout at the event. Students had a chance to win prizes such as a TV, an Amazon Echo, a gift card bundle including a $50 Visa gift card, and more. “The events were a good way to meet new people,” said Kelsey Edmondson, a freshman social work major who attended the Big Prize Bingo.

Welcome Week was a taste of what’s to come for the rest of the school year from campus organizations.