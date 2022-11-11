Cabrini students face campus parking problems

By Micah Balobalo
November 11, 2022

Cabrini University's parking signs with directions to the parking lots. Photo by Micah Balobalo.
Cabrini University's parking signs with directions to the parking lots. Photo by Micah Balobalo.

As the school year continues, Cabrini students face challenges and frustrations with parking issues and permits. For commuters and on-campus residents, many have been met with no parking spaces and parking permit costs.

Where do students park?

Cabrini currently has four different parking lots for students. The parking lots are split between commuters and residents. Parking lot A, located between Founder’s Hall and the Widener Center, is for faculty, staff, and commuter students. Parking lot B, located near the Dixon Center, is for commuters, resident students, faculty, staff, and visitors.

In 2019, Cabrini made some improvements to their parking by creating a parking garage for commuter students, faculty, and staff only. The three-floor garage holds 130 parking spaces. It is located at the school’s King of Prussia entrance, across from Woodcrest Hall.

The residents of the Cabrini Apartment Complex, West, and South residence halls may park at the Residential Drive lot. But they still face issues as there are not enough spaces to hold all residents of those dorms.

Pricey permits

All vehicles parked on Cabrini property must have a parking permit and be registered with the school. A parking permit allows the students to park at their designated lots. Each student must purchase a parking permit before the school year starts, which can be purchased here.

A parking pass for an on-campus resident. Photo by Micah Balobalo.

The permits for commuter students and on-campus residents differ in price. For commuter students, the permit without tax costs is $55 for academic-year parking. They are also allowed to purchase a permit for one semester, which costs $35. For on-campus residents, the permit costs without tax are $95-$100 for academic-year parking. If these students want to purchase a permit for one semester it will cost $55.

Fatima Nichols, senior criminal justice major and commuter student, expressed frustration with the parking permit costs, as she struggles to obtain one herself.

“I feel as though commuters should at least have to pay 50% off the parking fee because we aren’t always on campus.”

Jeff Issac, sophomore computer science major and campus resident, pointed out that the amount of money on-campus residents are paying isn’t fair.

“We are paying so much money for parking, and when you pay for something, you want to be able to park there or somewhere close. But in this case, we live there but can’t even park nearby,” Issac said.

Parking jams

Both commuters and residents have designated parking locations, but even with the parking lots available to them, they still run into issues, such as competing for the best spot.

“I always struggle to find parking, especially during specific times like early in the morning for 8 a.m. classes and in the afternoon,” Nichols said “It’s really frustrating, especially when I am running late for class.”

Parked cars of on-campus residents on Residential Boulevard left no available spots. Photo by Micah Balobalo.

Leah Jones, junior graphic design major and commuter student, said, “Going into the parking lot can be very hard, especially since students that live on campus are using the spots for themselves. It’s unfair since the parking lot is meant for commuter students and they can easily walk to class from their dorms.”

Students who live on campus do not have as many parking lots as commuter students. Those in the Cabrini Apartment Complex, West, and South residence halls said there are problems with parking on Residential Boulevard and the Dixon lot.

“In terms of the South parking, throughout the weekdays, once it hits like 5 p.m. everyone goes in and out, either to go to work or go home sometimes. So, the number of parking spaces available is okay,” Issac said. “But once it hits 7 p.m., everyone is running trying to find parking and moving their cars.”

When Residential Boulevard runs out of parking, on-campus residents are allowed to park at the Dixon parking lot that is located across campus. This results in the residents having to walk far to get back to their dorm, leaving them with danger and frustration.

“There are even some times like at 10 p.m., I would have to park all the way at Dixon or near East residence hall. It would be so bad and frustrating in the morning, and especially at night since I would have to walk all the way around, which is pretty far,” Isaac said.

The Dixon Center parking lot is for both commuters and on-campus residents. Photo by Micah Balobalo.

Precious Balogun, junior nursing major and campus resident, agreed.

“As a nursing student, I am required to go to clinicals, which start at 6:30 a.m., meaning I have to leave campus early in the morning, and when there’s no parking the day before by the apartments, I have to park at Dixon. Making that walk up to Dixon in the morning can be really dangerous because there’s a lot of wild animals like deer, foxes, and bears. There was one time when I had to park at Dixon and as I was walking to where I live, I saw a bear and a fox. I was terrified and had to call public safety to come and pick me up,” Balogun said. 

Cabrini’s website offers more information on how to register your vehicle, visitor parking, and other parking regulations. Contact Public Safety for questions about parking on campus.

GIVE FEEDBACK

Micah Balobalo

Hello, my name is Micah Balobalo. I am from Philadelphia, and a junior transfer student at Cabrini University. I am a digital communications and social media major. Some characteristics about myself are that I am hardworking, determined, and intelligent. In May 2022, I received my Associate degree in digital video production. My goal is to find a career in the digital media world, whether it be for photography, videography, or journalism. I am a reporter for the Loquitur and am ready for the responsibilities that are going to come my way. Although I am an introvert, being a reporter for the Loquitur is helping me break my shell and step out of my comfort zone. I am looking forward to working with my fellow reporters and editors to create and produce stories that can inspire and impact the community. I hope to cover stories on lifestyles and sports, but most important, learn more about journalism along the way.

You May Also Like

Additional parking a necessary expense

By Brian Loschiavo | February 4, 2010

Campus parking becomes a problem

By Vickie Papageorge | September 27, 2007

Cabrini faculty explain the decrease in campus living

By Victoria Giordano | October 18, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

2022-issue-2-2

Click here to check out our latest edition!
2022 Issue 2

Click here to check out our latest edition!

Perspectives

Community is everything

By Loquitur Editorial Board | November 2, 2022

Much at stake during midterm elections

By Victoria Emmitt | November 1, 2022

Taking a break from these damaging social media platforms

By Isaiah Dickson | October 23, 2022

Listen Up

watch

Scroll to Top
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap