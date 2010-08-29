‘The Pintendo Swap From Outer Space’ is Phoenixville’s favorite film

By Brianna Mack
September 28, 2022

Colonial Theatre awarded Pietrewicz with a trophy and a certificate. Photo by Tony Pietrewicz.
Colonial Theatre awarded Pietrewicz with a trophy and a certificate. Photo by Tony Pietrewicz.

Cabrini University senior Tony Pietrewicz won the Fan Favorite award at Shorty’s Short Film Contest during Colonial Theatre’s annual Blobfest in July. Blobfest celebrates the Theatre’s cameo in the 1958 horror film, “The Blob.”

The film opens with the protagonists greeted by a scared man. Photo by Tony Pietrewicz.

Pietrewicz and his friends did not intend to enter the competition. They enjoyed their time at Blobfest in 2019, as fans of the festival, and chose to return in July 2022. Pietrewicz explains that they saw Colonial Theatre’s advertisement for film submissions when they were buying their tickets and agreed to compete for the first time.

“This is the perfect opportunity I had to show off my skills and to get something out of it,” Pietrewicz said. The film industry is not his career focus, but he viewed the festival as an outlet for his creativity.

Creating the film

“The Pintendo Swap From Outer Space,” follows a pair of friends who receive a possessed gaming console from a terrified man on the street. After playing the game later that night, one friend suffers the fatal consequences of accepting the console, and the other friend escapes.

Pietrewicz and his friends’ goal was to create a three-minute family-friendly science fiction film. Their deadline was June 23, 2022. Pietrewicz helped to write the script, recorded it while his friends performed, and edited the final piece.

He shot the film in one night, then spent two weeks editing. Pietrewicz and his friends considered reshooting some scenes, but the deadline was inching closer. Reflecting on the experience, Pietrewicz wishes he was allotted more than three minutes so he could include more alienlike sequences. The time limit forced them to pick the best plot points.

Weekend festivities

Blobfest’s Friday night was full of community events, ending with the reenactment of “The Blob’s” “run-out” scene. Lulu’s Boutique also hosted a 1950s-inspired dance in the Colonial Theatre’s lobby.

The film was shown on a loop in the Theatre as the festival occurred outside. Photo by Tony Pietrewicz.

Pietrewicz was absent when the winners of the film contest were announced. He found out that he won through Instagram.

Pietrewicz and his friends drove to Phoenixville on Saturday to collect their trophy. The Theatre rewarded them with free tickets to the weekend street festival. They enjoyed the community games and colorful tents lining the street.

“We felt like royalty,” he said. Their film was shown on a loop with the other winning films.

A safe community for filmmakers

“It was a really great short film,” Drew Boardman, Colonial Theatre events and engagement manager said . Boardman encourages Pietrewicz to submit another film next year.

“I would say the best part about the Shorty’s Short Film Contest is it’s a lot of people who really love film, and love to do it as passion projects,” Boardman said.

Boardman passionately explained the voting process for the contest while wearing a Blobfest t-shirt. Colonial Theatre votes for the best film in each category. Pietrewicz’s film was selected with input from Phoenixville community members and Colonial Theatre.

“This is my first award for something creative like this, so it was exciting to actually put my talents to work, and put my friends’ talents to work and make something that we could be proud of,” Pietrewicz said. Blobfest fulfilled Pietrewicz’s hope to express his creativity and uplift his friends.

Blobfest strives to create a safe place for filmmakers to express themselves. Pietrewicz is grateful to have had this opportunity.

GIVE FEEDBACK

Brianna Mack

Brianna Mack is a communications/music industry and business major. Her love of reading, writing, and music blossomed in middle school by writing short stories for class and joining the choir. She started writing for news and was one of the first participants in the choir during her freshman year of high school. In her junior year, she took a course that inspired her to learn intense research methods. These methods apply to the ways she prepares every article and essay that she writes. She enjoys her work in the Writing Center as a peer tutor because she has always loved writing. She is the president of the XMusica Society, which is the presenting organization on campus. Brianna has two younger siblings. She commutes an hour to school every day, is an active member in her church, and helps facilitate a bible discussion group at Swarthmore College.

You May Also Like

Political change finds Cabrini students

By Kelsey Kastrava | August 29, 2010

`80s writes year-end review; people read it

By Mike Butler | December 7, 2000

‘Black Jesus’ movie sparks controversy

By Staff Writer | February 2, 2006

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

loquitur-Publisher-Publications-Issuu

Click here to check out our latest edition!
loquitur-Publisher-Publications-Issuu

Click here to check out our latest edition!

Perspectives

What being a big sister means to me

By Hannah Poggi | May 10, 2022

How I turned a hobby into a potential career

By Thomas Ryan | May 6, 2022

Cabrini finds resilience during pandemic

By Sophia Gerner | April 26, 2022

Listen Up

watch

Scroll to Top
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap