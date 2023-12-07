Cabrini: destiny, friendship, and legacy

Truth be told, I was not supposed to go to Cabrini.

In the fall of 1993, I was a senior at Saint Basil Academy in Northeast Philadelphia, focused mostly on taking the SATs and deciding on a college. It’s hard to believe, but this was pre-internet so there were no websites or online reviews. I was the first person in my family to pursue college, so I had no firsthand references or recommendations. The only way my classmates and I learned our options was via admission brochures emailed to our home or on display in our guidance counselor’s office. Most of us city kids who would be first-generation college students chose schools based on who had the prettiest buildings and people in their brochures.

I excelled in academics, and my parents (my father a union carpenter and my mother a waitress) pushed me to continue my education. I knew I wanted to be a writer, so a college with a strong journalism and communications program was my priority.

I applied to a random assortment of schools I’d never heard of, including Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Marist College in Poughkeepsie, and the University of South Carolina; they truly had the prettiest brochures. I also applied to some local schools including Penn State and West Chester in case I wanted to stay closer to home. Though I never stepped onto their campus, I eventually settled on West Chester.

Cabrini? Never heard of it!

In March 1994, my high school hosted a College Day for underclassmen. As a reporter and editor for the school newspaper, I was asked to sit in on one of the sessions and interview the professor who was speaking, Dr. Jerry Zurek from Cabrini College. To be honest, I was bummed to have to do this assignment as this was a “free day” for the seniors and I wanted to hang out with my friends.

After his presentation, I sat with Zurek and asked him about his background, his advice to the junior class, and about Cabrini’s programs and activities. When he learned that I was interested in journalism, he asked why I had not considered Cabrini. I responded that I had never heard of it. He then told me that several editors of the Loquitur were recent Basil graduates and that I should consider applying. In my mind, it was too late, but Zurek promised to mail me an application right away. Again, no internet.

A few days later, I received an application to Cabrini via FedEx along with a personal letter from Zurek and an admissions brochure titled “Stand Out from the Crowd.” I never received a letter like this from any other college and I certainly never received a FedEx package. I felt special! I applied right away and within a week I received my acceptance letter and a Dean’s Scholarship, which was 50% off tuition for all four years. Coincidentally, my best friend from high school also selected Cabrini, so it was all coming together perfectly.



Years later, I often wonder if Zurek would have recruited me if he knew I would miss the majority of his 8:15 a.m. Shakespeare classes! (Sorry, J.Z.)

Living and learning in the ’90s

I arrived on Cabrini’s campus in August 1994 with my mom’s beaten down car packed to the brim with extra-long twin sheets, a new set of bath towels, photo albums from high school, and a few bags full of clothes and toiletries. My best friend and I were assigned a triple in Woodcrest. I was super bummed because we didn’t have air conditioning like Xavier but it actually was the best experience. In the halls of Woodcrest, I formed relationships with people who would become lifelong friends.

We laughed, we danced, we sang, and we told funny stories until the wee hours of the morning, all while listening to a variety of music like Mary J. Blige, Nirvana, A Tribe Called Quest, and Snoop Dogg. I can’t tell you how many times we were written up by our RAs for being too loud or having too many visitors!

I could write a book about all the memories and friendships I made over the next four years both inside and outside the classroom. From legal parties and the Hat and Tie dance, to the bonfires in the parking lot and grabbing late night snacks in the Wigwam, there was never a dull moment. And yes, we sometimes went to class and did homework. Some of my best times were spent writing and editing for the Loquitur, developing negatives and prints in the darkroom (again, this was pre-digital age), and organizing events with SGA.

I often reflect on how lucky I am to have received an “education of the heart” from the most amazing professors and supported by the most wonderful staff. People like Jerry Zurek, Cathy Yungmann, Don Dempsey, Joe Romano, Sharon Schwarze, Marilyn Johnson, Arthur Young, Shirley Dixon, Leonard Primiano, James Hedtke, Jolyon Girard, Cynthia Halpern, Adeline Bethany, Anna Kruse, Neal Newman, Carol Serotta, Bob McGee, Bob Bonfiglio, Emma Legge, John DiMucci, Nancy Hutchison, and Martha Dale dedicated their lives to educating Cabrini students. And even though I was born with zero athletic talent and never played on a team, I formed lasting friendships with some of Cabrini’s coaches, including John Dzik, Jackie Neary, and Steve Colfer.

Continuing Cabrini’s legacy

When I heard the news that Cabrini would be closing, I was devastated not only for myself as an alum, but especially for the students, faculty, and staff whose lives would be so harshly disrupted. My heart breaks for them as I know they are making the best of a very difficult year. Personally, I am numb having already lost my grade school and high school, which both closed, and now my college will soon be gone as well. Should I start dressing like Orphan Annie?

To put it simply, Cabrini changed my life and helped shape me into the person I am today. This is where I met my lifelong best friends, who stood by me in good times and bad, laughing and crying together, and watched them marry and have babies. We supported each other through job searches and career transitions, said goodbye to parents and held each other up during the worst of times.

This past September, my class gathered to celebrate our 25th reunion during Alumni Weekend. I was so happy to see so many friends from every decade who inspired me to be an active alum and keep giving back in any way possible. We built something so special, and I know this is not the end.

We will continue to celebrate and honor the Cabrini legacy for many years to come through our new Alumni Association.I encourage everyone to please stay involved, share your stories and what Cabrini means to you, keep the Cabrini spirit alive and be sure to join our Facebook group “Cabrini College Alumni & Friends.”

With my whole heart, thank you Cabrini College for being such a huge part of my life. You weren’t my first choice for a college, but you were the best choice.