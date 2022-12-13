Cabrini community mourns on-campus student death

By Jason Fridge
December 13, 2022

A priest leads a group of students in powerful prayer at prayer service in chapel
Fr. David Driesch leads students in powerful prayer at prayer service. Photo by Thomas Ryan

Content Warning: This article contains information about a student death. Cabrini University is offering counseling services to all members of the community. Please contact Counseling and Psychological Services at 610.902.8561 or counselingcenter@cabrini.edu. The Delaware County Crisis Connection Team is available 24/7 at 1-855-889-7827. 

The Cabrini community received sad news at 11:08 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, when an announcement was sent to students and faculty via email, regarding a student who died on campus. The senior accounting major was found unresponsive in their resident hall earlier that evening, and local EMT services were quickly alerted to assist with the situation. The cause of death is currently unknown.

According to the message sent to the public, the school is withholding the student’s identity out of respect for their family. There is an ongoing investigation from the Radnor Police Department and coroner’s office.

The University stated in an email that grief counseling will be offered to all students, faculty, and staff through the Counseling and Psychological Services on campus to assist anyone in need.

A follow-up message was sent to students Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the afternoon, which again notified them of available support services. With students dealing with final exams throughout the week, the Center for Student Success announced that students in need of accommodations related to this situation can contact them for academic support.

Cabrini is offering a community prayer service at 4 p.m. at the Bruckmann Memorial Chapel of St. Joseph for community members to gather in reflection and prayer. School Chaplain Fr. David Driesch has also made himself available before and after the prayer service for anyone seeking counsel. 

In the meantime, please keep the family and friends of this student in your thoughts and prayers as they begin the process of grieving and healing. 

This is a developing story that is being covered by the Loquitur. Please check back for more details.

GIVE FEEDBACK

Jason Fridge

