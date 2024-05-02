A legacy of inspiring speakers and events 

The Loquitur celebrates its 65th year of publication in 2024, but it always played a vital role in the community by capturing a diverse range of speakers and events.

Renowned speakers

Cabrini University has been privileged to host some of the most esteemed speakers, including Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel. He delivered the keynote address for the President’s Convocation in 2006. Reported on by Cabrini graduates Katherine Brachelli LaHart (‘07) and Brittany Liberatore (‘08), he said, “To remain silent and indifferent is the greatest sin of all,” inspiring students that they have the power to make a difference in the world.

Liberatore said, “Although soft spoken, Wiesel quickly grabbed the audience’s attention through his use of words. They still sat enthralled, as Wiesel’s words rang in their ears, ‘Create hope out of despair.’”

The university also welcomed renowned academics, such as Dr. Cornel West who, when speaking at the Urban Education Symposium in 2022, challenged students to think critically about the world around them. Tarana Burke, founder of the “Me Too” movement, touched the audience with her stories and goals to stop marginalizing sexual violence. The university awarded her The Ivy Young Willis and Martha Willis Dale Award for her contributions to civil rights.

Reported on by Cabrini graduate, Amy Kodrich (’22), she said, “[Tarana] led a powerful discussion addressing those who are survivors and those who want to support, accommodating to all the alternatives that could play a role in sexual violence, as promised. Audience members were inspired and touched by her words. Many sat in awe, others nodded in agreement, and some were even brought to tears.”

A legacy of events

Beyond academic and social justice topics, Cabrini’s events brought the campus together in countless ways.

Bridget O’Donnell, director of Student Engagement and Leadership, said, “I have really enjoyed the semi-formal dances … the semi-formal dances are planned by members of Student Government Association and Student Athlete Advisory Council, and it is great to see these two student organizations come together to brainstorm big ideas for a great night out and put them all into place. The dances are always a huge success.”

Anne Filippone, dean of Student Engagement and Leadership said “I’ve had so many favorite events at Cabrini. I have always said that New Student Orientation was a favorite time of year for me because of all the excitement of new beginnings. Commencement is a really special time as well. We recognize the outstanding accomplishments of student leaders in so many ways, and then to see students walk across the stage is truly special. You’ve watched them learn and grow over their time at Cabrini.”

“Another event that I always enjoyed was Cabrini Night at the Phillies. I loved this event because we would take a large group of students to the ballpark for the game, and faculty, staff, alums, and campus partners always came out for it. The Dance Team would perform, someone from Cabrini would throw out the first pitch, the chorus would sing the national anthem. There was always so much energy and excitement and it was a great event,” Filippone recalled.

In addition to the semi-formal dances and sports games, Cabrini hosted a wide range of events. From cultural festivals such as the African American Heritage Month Celebration and the Latino Heritage Month Fiesta, to academic symposiums including the Science and Engineering Fair and the Arts and Research symposium, these events showcased the diversity and talent of the students, faculty, and staff.

Cabrini also hosted concerts, plays, and art exhibitions that featured local and international artists, further enriching the campus culture. Whether it’s lecture, performance, or celebration, the events provided opportunities for connection, growth, and fun, making Cabrini a vibrant and inclusive community.

Jake Eagle, a senior computer science major, said, “Halloween Havoc has always been my favorite event, I’ve loved it ever since I was a freshman. It’s a great way to bring the whole campus together and my teammates and I have always had the best times there.”