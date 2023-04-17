Cabrini Catholic Relief Services Annual Food Fast

Cabrini’s annual Food Fast, sponsored by the Catholic Relief Services, Dr. Jerry Zurek, and Dr. Raymond Ward filled all levels of the Mansion’s foyer on March 30. The event simulated the disparity in access to food for different classes of people around the world. Those who attended were broken up into three groups: lower class, middle class, and upper class.

About 50 people attended. The lower class held 40 people, middle class was made up of six people, and upper class had five people, all eating dinners that represent their class in specific countries. This event began in 2012 but stopped during 2019 and 2020 due to COVID-19. This year’s Food Fast was a success, with many participants saying that by experiencing this global issue on a smaller scale, they now have a better understanding of how the world works when it comes to food disparities.