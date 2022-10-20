Beloved Cabrini electrician killed by drunk driver

By Jacob Pegan
October 20, 2022

Larry Stauffer and his family. Photo courtesy of the Stauffer family.
Cabrini University electrician, Lawrence G. Stauffer or “Larry,” as his friends knew him, died on Sept. 18, 2022. He was 62. 

A staple in the Cabrini University community for over 40 years, he worked behind the scenes as the “go-to guy” for fixing things on campus. If students, faculty, or staff had any facilities issue such as bed raising and electrical equipment not working, chances are Stauffer fixed it or was involved with fixing it.

Staufffer, his wife Kathleen, and their two Spirnger Spaniels. Photo courtesy of the Stauffer family.

On the evening of Sept. 11, while driving home from a restaurant, Stauffer, his wife, mother-in-law, and son were hit by a drunk driver. They were all hospitalized for a week. On Sept. 16, Stauffer was in critical but stable condition. However, early on the morning of Sept. 18, Stauffer passed away. 

Larry was a very special person and someone who loved Cabrini,” said Patty Smith, director of facilities. “He was someone who would accept any work and was a very helpful individual.” Stauffer was loved by all his colleagues at Cabrini. 

Stauffer is survived by his wife Kathleen M. Stauffer, children, Nicholas F. Stauffer, Elizabeth B. Stauffer, and Michael L. Stauffer, and his two Springer Spaniels.

A longtime WXPN listener, according to his colleagues, Stauffer was a historian and visionary. He enjoyed taking family lake vacations and playing tennis with his brother, daughter, and friends. He also owned his own electrical company, Stauffer Electric. 

Larry Stauffer poses with Mother Cabrini. Photo by Mike Cerceo Jr.

“Larry was a friend for 19 years,” said Chris Protesto, assistant director of facilities. “Outside of work, if you needed help he would be there. I just got a new house and he and his sons helped get it ready.”

“So many people have come up to me saying sorry” Protesto continued. “Some of them were even strangers.”

Stauffer was an active member of his community. He was part of the Delaware Riverkeeper Network, a nonprofit organization that works on all issues affecting the health and safety of the Delaware River Watershed. He was also an advocate for the community, attending many town hall meetings. 

“I’ve only been here two years but all the questions I had he knew the answers for,” said Chad Samsel facilities worker. “He never complained about any of my questions.”

The Cabrini community will miss Larry Stauffers’ impact.

Former communications professor, Dr. Jerry Zurek, had fond memories of Stauffer. “His wife Kate is a graduate from Cabrini and I was her teacher,” Zurek said. “When I first had kids she was their babysitter, and I first met Larry before he and Kate were married.” Many people on campus used him as their home electrician Zurek added. 

“He was such a dedicated kind, outstanding human being,” Zurek said. “I don’t know anybody who didn’t think the world of him.” 

Stauffer was the person driving the salt truck during each snowfall. Before the fall semester began, the Cabrini Apartment Complex was experiencing Wi-Fi issues, and Stauffer was the one person who knew who to call to fix those issues. By the time school started the Wi-Fi was fixed. 

Friends and Family members at the memorial of Larry Stauffer
More than 200 friends, family, and colleagues of Stauffer attended the event. Photo by Sydnee Reddy.

“Larry was a great mentor for more than 35 years.” Joe Rebarchak Facilities worker said “He could solve any issue.” 

A celebration of Stauffer’s life was held on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Cabrini University’s Woodcrest Mansion. Instead of flowers, contributions can be made to either the Delaware Riverkeeper Network, or to the Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation.

Donations can be made to the Stauffer family at their GoFundMe page.

loquitur-Publisher-Publications-Issuu

