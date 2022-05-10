Cabrini student takes the path less traveled, through Disney and Germany, and is grateful for it.

By Victoria Emmitt
November 28, 2021

How many high schoolers actually know what they want to be when they grow up? I can tell you that when I was 18-years-old and needed to make that decision, I had no idea. That is why over the summer when I held my acceptance letter from Cabrini in my hands on that hot afternoon, it was surreal. I could never have imagined that at 26-years-old I was finally pursuing my bachelor’s degree. For the first time, I could see my future.

Cabrini University entrance. Photo by Victoria Emmitt

Let’s back up a little bit. 

In June 2013, I graduated high school. This day could not have come fast enough. It was a milestone I counted down to in my calendar. Even though I was unsure and not entirely happy with my plans for after graduation, I knew one thing: it was not like my peers. 

I was not pursuing the traditional route of attending a four-year school. I had no direction, no guidance and no plans for my future except for community college and an undecided major. Growing up in my working-class household  and being raised by parents who were never given the opportunity of higher education, going to college was the only way. With that came no support in helping me decide a career path or even what school to go to. For that, I was on my own.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with going to a community college. It can be a fantastic way for people to earn a degree at a lower cost. It is far more accessible than a traditional four-year university. However, as someone who never enjoyed being in school, I did not want to be on a path that felt forced on me. After my first year at Montgomery County Community College, I

This is from when I was lucky enough to travel around Europe. Photo by Victoria Emmitt

could not help but think I was missing out on something. So I decided to take a break from school and pursue a different path. 

Over the years, I’ve had many wonderful life experiences ranging from working at Walt Disney World to living in Germany. Although after a while, those same feelings of missing out were coming back, but for a different reason. I felt as though my life had no direction and that I was about to be in my mid-twenties with no goals. 

Seeing all my friends from high school on social media graduating college and announcing the amazing careers they would be starting made me want that too. I finally realized that I wanted to be in school learning and working toward a degree. Even if the path I am choosing now changes again in a few years, I am ok with that. At least I am working towards something. 

I am currently 26-years-old now. I graduated with an associate’s degree in liberal studies that I started at 18-years-old. Honestly, that is something I didn’t think would ever happen. Now that it has, I couldn’t be more proud. When I was trying to decide between universities to attend to complete my Bachelor’s degree, ultimately, Cabrini won.

Working as a photographer at Disney World had its perks. Photo by Victoria Emmitt

This university has everything I was looking for. It has my desired digital communication program, it’s close to home, it has small class sizes and as a plus, my sister also goes here. It just made sense. 

For the first time in my life, I am excited to be in school learning. It only took about eight years to be able to decide what I want my future to look like. I am happy with the direction my education journey has taken me. Education is for all ages and is not one size fits all. My experience proves that. I could not be more excited for this next chapter at Cabrini. 

 

Victoria Emmitt

Hello! I am a senior Digital Communications and Social Media Major, and I was a third-year transfer student here at Cabrini University. In my first year at Cabrini, I worked as a reporter for The Loquitur before stepping into my role as Editor-In-Chief. A fun fact about me is that I use to work for the Walt Disney Company as a photographer. I am looking forward to working alongside my team of editors and reporters this year to produce meaningful content in the form of written articles as well as through various forms of multimedia. A passion of mine is human rights and social justice issues and I love to report on topics such as these to educate and spread awareness to my audience. Outside of The Loquitur I hope to pursue a career in social media and have had the opportunity to intern with a digital advertising agency this past summer as a social media intern. I am looking forward to my future after graduation, but I am so happy to be leading such an amazing team of editors and reporters until then.

