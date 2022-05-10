Cabrini student takes the path less traveled, through Disney and Germany, and is grateful for it.

How many high schoolers actually know what they want to be when they grow up? I can tell you that when I was 18-years-old and needed to make that decision, I had no idea. That is why over the summer when I held my acceptance letter from Cabrini in my hands on that hot afternoon, it was surreal. I could never have imagined that at 26-years-old I was finally pursuing my bachelor’s degree. For the first time, I could see my future.

Let’s back up a little bit.

In June 2013, I graduated high school. This day could not have come fast enough. It was a milestone I counted down to in my calendar. Even though I was unsure and not entirely happy with my plans for after graduation, I knew one thing: it was not like my peers.

I was not pursuing the traditional route of attending a four-year school. I had no direction, no guidance and no plans for my future except for community college and an undecided major. Growing up in my working-class household and being raised by parents who were never given the opportunity of higher education, going to college was the only way. With that came no support in helping me decide a career path or even what school to go to. For that, I was on my own.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with going to a community college. It can be a fantastic way for people to earn a degree at a lower cost. It is far more accessible than a traditional four-year university. However, as someone who never enjoyed being in school, I did not want to be on a path that felt forced on me. After my first year at Montgomery County Community College, I

could not help but think I was missing out on something. So I decided to take a break from school and pursue a different path.

Over the years, I’ve had many wonderful life experiences ranging from working at Walt Disney World to living in Germany. Although after a while, those same feelings of missing out were coming back, but for a different reason. I felt as though my life had no direction and that I was about to be in my mid-twenties with no goals.

Seeing all my friends from high school on social media graduating college and announcing the amazing careers they would be starting made me want that too. I finally realized that I wanted to be in school learning and working toward a degree. Even if the path I am choosing now changes again in a few years, I am ok with that. At least I am working towards something.

I am currently 26-years-old now. I graduated with an associate’s degree in liberal studies that I started at 18-years-old. Honestly, that is something I didn’t think would ever happen. Now that it has, I couldn’t be more proud. When I was trying to decide between universities to attend to complete my Bachelor’s degree, ultimately, Cabrini won.

This university has everything I was looking for. It has my desired digital communication program, it’s close to home, it has small class sizes and as a plus, my sister also goes here. It just made sense.

For the first time in my life, I am excited to be in school learning. It only took about eight years to be able to decide what I want my future to look like. I am happy with the direction my education journey has taken me. Education is for all ages and is not one size fits all. My experience proves that. I could not be more excited for this next chapter at Cabrini.