Alumni Return to Cabrini to Perform at the Cabaret

The Cabrini Theater held an Alumni Cabaret on Thursday, March 16 in Grace Hall from 8-11 p.m. A total of seven alumni performed. These performances included songs sung by Evans Baker, Class of 2022; Joe Berardi, Class of 2019; Matt Keelan, Class of 2019; Maddie Logue, Class of 2020; Johnny Myers, Class of 2019; Matthew Santangelo, Class of 2021; and Natalie Wharton Keeney, Class of 2020. The current cast of the upcoming Cabrini musical production “Pippin”, on April 20 to April 23, also performed several songs.

Berardi performed “Mr. Cellophane” from “Chicago,” and “If I Were a Rich Man” from “Fiddler on the Roof.” Myers performed “Make Them Hear You” from “Ragtime,” and “Dust and Ashes” from “The Great Comet of 1812.” Logue sang “If I were a Bell” from “Guys and Dolls,” and “Vanilla Ice Cream” from “She Loves Me.” Santangelo sang “Dulcinea” from “The Man of La Mancha.” Keelan “I Love Betsy” from “Honeymoon in Vegas”, and “Finishing the Hat” from “Sunday in the Park with George. Wharton Keeney sang “Light in the Piazza” from the musical of the same name, and “Beyond my Wildest Dreams” from “The Little Mermaid.” Baker sang “The Whole Being Dead Thing” from “Beetlejuice,” and “I Believe” from “The Book of Mormon.”