A force to be reckoned with: field hockey’s Caroline Gallagher

Caroline Gallagher, junior midfielder, has proven is a force to be reckoned with. After receiving wide acclaim in 2021, in 2022 she comes in just as strong.

She was the Atlantic East Player of the in Year 2021, National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-Region IV Second Team, All-Eastern College Athletic Conference Team, and All-Atlantic East First Team. On Sept. 6, she was named Atlantic East Conference player of the week, after bringing home a total of 18 points, eight goals, and two assists.

For Gallagher, who did not have a typical start to her field hockey career, it’s a memorable moment. She started playing field hockey her freshman year of high school.

Although she played several different sports growing up, including softball and soccer, she wanted a change. When she tried out for field hockey, she excelled quickly and was promoted to varsity right away.

Gallagher said she keeps a mental note of all of her accomplishments but tries not to make a big deal out of them. Instead, she uses them as stepping stones to help her grow as a player.

Gallagher acknowledged receiving player of the week and was happy she could bring it home. She said the award was a big accomplishment and was proud of herself for the hard work she put in. She will always keep it in her notes.

Daly Ewing, junior forward, said, “Caroline is a huge offensive asset on our team. She scored close to 10 goals this week and was a big part of why we won. Her balls from the top always give people assists on offense. She’s making goals for herself but also setting other people up.”

Ewing said Gallagher pushes everyone to be better both physically and mentally. Not only is Gallagher the fastest player Ewing has ever seen, but she’s also a great ball-handler who is always working the field.

“We would be a completely different team without her,” Ewing said. “We wouldn’t have as many goals or as much offensive power.”

Julia Malle, junior defender, said, “She brings everyone up another level.” Malle said, practicing against her is a good challenge and pushes not only her, but the whole team to work harder.

Malle believes Gallagher deserves this award because, “She finds the shot, takes it, and hits it right on goal every time.”

The Cavaliers have a record of 7-1 and high expectations for this season. Gallagher hopes the team keeps performing and works toward their way to winning the AEC championship for the second year in a row.

One of Gallagher’s goals is for the team to be recognized for the hard work they put in throughout the season.

“My team plays a huge part in getting this award. If I didn’t have my team, I wouldn’t be able to score. If there is no team chemistry, there is nothing,” Gallagher said.