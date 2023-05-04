Colton Narciso awarded AEC player of the week

On March 27, junior infielder Colton Narciso, from Norristown, Pennsylvania, was named the Atlantic East Conference Baseball Player of the Week.

Narciso transferred from Kutztown University this year and made an immediate impact.

The performance of the week, for sure

The Cavaliers went 4-1 that week, defeating Widener and Neumann universities twice, but fell short to Cairn University. Narciso had great performances in all four games, especially the doubleheader against Neumann.

“Colt’s been nothing but awesome for us both offensively and defensively,” said freshman pitcher Blake Weinstein.

Narciso’s game comes with excellent hitting as well as solid infield play at shortstop. “I am dedicated to my play in the offseason, working on my hitting as well as fielding consistently,” he said.

Oscar Bautz, junior catcher, said Narciso’s “Hard work and dedication to just getting better set him apart from others. He’s a guy who sets an example every day during practice. He’s someone who teammates can always look to if they are trying to get extra work off the field, and that’s why he is successful.”

Narciso accomplished a 1 for 4 performance at bat against Cairn University on March 21.

However, after the tough loss, Narciso went 1-for-2 with a walk-off RBI-single against Neumann in the first Atlantic East game of the season.

In the second game of Cabrini’s doubleheader with Neumann, Narciso went 4-for-5 at bat hitting his fifth and sixth home runs of the season, two singles, and six RBI’s with two stolen bases.

Hitting and fielding make a double threat

Narciso’s consistency does not go unnoticed by his teammates, “He’s provided a power bat on offense, and defensively he’s come a long way since the beginning of the year, and he has flat out been playing out of his mind out there,” said Weinstein.

With Narciso being a stud hitter, it’s easy to think that this skill comes naturally to him. However, this isn’t the case.

“Baseball is such a mental game that it’s easy to psych yourself out when things are going well. I’ve found that just taking what the game gives me helps me to not try to do too much,” said Narciso.

Narciso’s mentality clearly seems to be working for him as he is second on the team with six home runs and 31 hits.

“His hitting and fielding are a great help for our team. It’s a pleasure to watch him and be his teammate,” said junior catcher Christian Strickland.

“As a friend he’s just an all around great guy. He’s a transfer but he’s been a big help to our team working with many players off the field,” said Bautz.

Hopes for a deep playoff run

The Cabrini baseball team has been off and running this season with a record of 18-12. The team also has 10 wins at home and just two losses.

Narciso’s stats speak for themselves; however, he is also a team-first player and has high hopes for the squad’s approaching AEC tournament.

Narciso said, ”Our season is off to a great start, and we are improving every day, as I can’t imagine any team outworking us, and I believe we have a very high ceiling. I think we will go very far in the playoffs. It’s a tough conference but we have a special group capable of great things.”